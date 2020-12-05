Letter: Why wouldn't Democrats steal the presidential election?

Regarding "Trump files lawsuit challenging Wisconsin election results" (Nov. 21): With all the furor from the Republicans claiming the election was stolen, I think the real question should be: Why wouldn’t it be? The harassment President Donald Trump has received the last four years has been unprecedented. Classified documents have been leaked, the contents of private phone conversations revealed, and anonymous government sources have bragged about sabotaging Trump's initiatives. And I believe the Senate was correct in voting him not guilty after he was impeached by the House. Allegations were made that Trump colluded with Russia, without proof.
All these attempts failed to stop Trump. Yet there were no apologies, explanations or attempts to pursue the media’s supposedly reliable sources. So why wouldn’t the Democrats pursue cheating in plain sight?
Do I believe Trump received 74 million votes? Absolutely. Do I believe Joe Biden legitimately received more? Not for a second.
Steve Sullivan • St. Charles
