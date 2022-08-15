Letter: Wild Acres Park reconstruction should respect wildlife

Regarding “Rains damage dam in Overland city park. State opens fishing to nets.” (Aug. 8): My family members are very saddened about the rain damage to Wild Acres Park in Overland. We’ve walked there every Sunday morning for years, in all seasons, and enjoy the trail and the paths through the woods that connect to it. Most of all, we’ve loved watching the wildlife in the park such as ducks, geese, hawks, owls and the occasional heron. We note the duck families’ nests each spring and eagerly await the hatching of their eggs and the emergence of the goslings.