Letter: Wild Acres Park reconstruction should respect wildlife

Regarding “Rains damage dam in Overland city park. State opens fishing to nets.” (Aug. 8): My family members are very saddened about the rain damage to Wild Acres Park in Overland. We’ve walked there every Sunday morning for years, in all seasons, and enjoy the trail and the paths through the woods that connect to it. Most of all, we’ve loved watching the wildlife in the park such as ducks, geese, hawks, owls and the occasional heron. We note the duck families’ nests each spring and eagerly await the hatching of their eggs and the emergence of the goslings.
While recognizing the necessity of repairs to the dam, we are so worried about what the draining of the lake, two years of construction equipment, noise and general disruption of the park’s peace will do to these wild bird communities. I ask the Overland Park parks department to please keep the park’s animal inhabitants in mind as they plan and carry out this work.
Lucy Drews • Bridgeton