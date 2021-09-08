Letter: Wildly inaccurate to compare St. Louis to Afghanistan

Regarding the letter "St. Louis might be more dangerous than Afghanistan" (Sept. 3): It seems the people who most comment about the city of St. Louis don't actually live in the city. The letter writer, who lives in Olivette, has the audacity to say that St. Louis may be as dangerous as the current state of Afghanistan. It's easy to insult a community with no fear of backlash if a critic doesn't live there. The writer shows complete ignorance to reality.