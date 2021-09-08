Letter: Wildly inaccurate to compare St. Louis to Afghanistan

Regarding the letter "St. Louis might be more dangerous than Afghanistan" (Sept. 3): It seems the people who most comment about the city of St. Louis don't actually live in the city. The letter writer, who lives in Olivette, has the audacity to say that St. Louis may be as dangerous as the current state of Afghanistan. It's easy to insult a community with no fear of backlash if a critic doesn't live there. The writer shows complete ignorance to reality.
To compare crime in St. Louis to a country now ruled by terrorists not only unnecessarily perpetuates the idea that our local community is terrible but also severely downplays the trauma and fear experienced by Afghan civilians. St. Louis is obviously far from perfect, but this comparison is shocking, especially considering the Taliban's documented history of atrocities against women. This comparison is offensive, counterproductive and wildly inaccurate.
Andrew Wise • St. Louis