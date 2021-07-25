Letter: Will deaths of family members sway the anti-vaxxers?

Kevin McDermott’s column “It’s time to just say it — Fox News is costing lives” (July 18) was right on target. I myself predicted this in my May 7 letter to the Post-Dispatch when I wrote that it’s possible we will have a good experiment in social Darwinism if conservatives ignore advice on wearing masks and social distancing. I didn’t mention not taking vaccines, but because of misinformation from Fox News and other sources, we now have a new epidemic because many have refused to take that common sense step.

It is truly very sad and appalling to see this happening. A family physician friend said she has seen some of her patients die because they did not get vaccinated.

I was in the Webster Groves July 4 parade and was near the anti-vaxxers group that displayed a banner telling people they only need to fear the vaccine. Thankfully, that group drew mostly boos from the crowd.