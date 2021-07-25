Letter: Will deaths of family members sway the anti-vaxxers?

Kevin McDermott’s column “It’s time to just say it — Fox News is costing lives” (July 18) was right on target. I myself predicted this in my May 7 letter to the Post-Dispatch when I wrote that it’s possible we will have a good experiment in social Darwinism if conservatives ignore advice on wearing masks and social distancing. I didn’t mention not taking vaccines, but because of misinformation from Fox News and other sources, we now have a new epidemic because many have refused to take that common sense step.
It is truly very sad and appalling to see this happening. A family physician friend said she has seen some of her patients die because they did not get vaccinated.
I was in the Webster Groves July 4 parade and was near the anti-vaxxers group that displayed a banner telling people they only need to fear the vaccine. Thankfully, that group drew mostly boos from the crowd.
What will it take to convince these people to get vaccinated? Do they need to see their own family members die before they decide to get the vaccine? McDermott is right, and what people really need to fear is misinformation from Fox News and other right-wing news outlets.