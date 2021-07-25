 Skip to main content
Letter: Will deaths of family members sway the anti-vaxxers?
Letter: Will deaths of family members sway the anti-vaxxers?

SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital administers their 5000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday

"I was hesitant to receive the vaccine. We don't know enough about it,? said SLU ambulatory care tech Sheila Walker, who receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from RN Kelly Weary on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the COVID Clinic inside the former SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital. On Friday SLU administered their 5000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. They started vaccinations on Dec. 17th, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Kevin McDermott’s column “It’s time to just say it — Fox News is costing lives” (July 18) was right on target. I myself predicted this in my May 7 letter to the Post-Dispatch when I wrote that it’s possible we will have a good experiment in social Darwinism if conservatives ignore advice on wearing masks and social distancing. I didn’t mention not taking vaccines, but because of misinformation from Fox News and other sources, we now have a new epidemic because many have refused to take that common sense step.

It is truly very sad and appalling to see this happening. A family physician friend said she has seen some of her patients die because they did not get vaccinated.

I was in the Webster Groves July 4 parade and was near the anti-vaxxers group that displayed a banner telling people they only need to fear the vaccine. Thankfully, that group drew mostly boos from the crowd.

What will it take to convince these people to get vaccinated? Do they need to see their own family members die before they decide to get the vaccine? McDermott is right, and what people really need to fear is misinformation from Fox News and other right-wing news outlets.

Jim Rhodes • Webster Groves

