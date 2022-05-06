Letter: Will forgiveness for car loans and mortgages be next?

Regarding "Biden taking 'hard look' at student loan forgiveness" (April 28): In 1965, I entered college with two different college loans, one from the Department of Defense and one from the state of Illinois. I graduated three years later and had to enter active duty due to the draft and the Vietnam War.

One loan's payment was waived for the time I was on active duty and the other only waived the first three years. I was on active duty for four years. There was no one complaining about the debt they had piled on and begging forgiveness. I, along with many of my peers, paid off our obligations.

Now the entitled generation is expecting the American taxpayer to pay their debts. That's ridiculous. Will we next have to pay off their cars and home loans? If people don’t think they can afford a loan, don’t get it. As a side note, I wonder what kind of degree most of these entitled citizens have that prevents them from paying off their loans.

Edwin Soteropoulos • St. Louis County