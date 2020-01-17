Letter: Will history show Blunt and Hawley endorsing a sham trial?

As jurors, Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley must insist on conducting a fair trial. Witnesses must be called, documentation and other evidence must be made available, and all of it must be considered. They need to set their party aside and consider the country and the Constitution, and not accept a sham trial where a quick acquittal is the outcome.
If President Donald Trump has evidence or witnesses who could exonerate him, he should bring it forth to be considered. Nothing short of that is owed to this country and the American people.
How will history remember our senators? As aiding and abetting a sham trial? Or serving in their constitutional role, honoring their oath of office and putting country first by weighing evidence and testimony carefully and thoughtfully considering all of it?
Jarrett Pillsbury • St.Peters