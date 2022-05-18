Letter: Will is wrong: a human becomes a being at conception

I believe George Will toppled off the rails in his column “America’s abortion debate has non-debatable parameters” (May 15). In foreseeing what may be ahead of legislatures if the high court strikes out Roe v. Wade, Will said lawmakers may have to decide when a human becomes human. He states an acorn isn’t an oak but a sapling is. Huh? A sapling and the tree that follows result from the acorn, so Will’s conclusion about when an oak becomes and oak is wrong.
Furthermore, trees can never be compared, even peripherally, to people. A being becomes human at conception. I oppose abortion, but it must stay legal because females will have abortions, legal or not. A back-alley abortionist I knew was the creepiest man I ever met. No girl or woman should ever feel compelled to face a creep like that if she is set on having an abortion.
William A. Townsend • Affton