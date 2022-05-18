Letter: Will is wrong: a human becomes a being at conception

I believe George Will toppled off the rails in his column “America’s abortion debate has non-debatable parameters” (May 15). In foreseeing what may be ahead of legislatures if the high court strikes out Roe v. Wade, Will said lawmakers may have to decide when a human becomes human. He states an acorn isn’t an oak but a sapling is. Huh? A sapling and the tree that follows result from the acorn, so Will’s conclusion about when an oak becomes and oak is wrong.