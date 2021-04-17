Letter: Will Missouri GOP lawmakers accept socialist federal aid?

Regarding “With billions at stake, Missouri officials lining up for federal infrastructure aid” (April 13): Our GOP-dominated Missouri Legislature should have little trouble deciding the fate of the coming $2.8 billion in direct aid to the state through President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. If they are true Republicans, they should reject all of it as unwanted and tainted money coming from the president’s Democratic socialists in Washington.
And as true fiscal conservatives, they certainly also won’t want to see the United States budget deficit increase even more.
Lawrence Schacht • St. Louis