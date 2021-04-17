 Skip to main content
Letter: Will Missouri GOP lawmakers accept socialist federal aid?
Letter: Will Missouri GOP lawmakers accept socialist federal aid?

Missouri gets a 'C-' on Infastructure report card

A construction crew works on a new bridge where Interstate 44 passes over the Meramec River in Fenton on Monday, April 12, 2021. A Biden White House report pushing for a $2.3 trillion infrastructure package gives Missouri a letter grade C-minus on its infrastructure, the result of a “systemic lack of investment,” the report asserts. Among the report's findings, Missouri has 2,190 bridges and over 7,576 miles of highway in poor condition, and that's increased commute times by nearly 6% across the state since 2011. The Biden administration's The American Jobs Plan aims to devote more than $600 billion to transform the nations' transportation infrastructure and make it more resilient, including $115 billion for repairing roads and bridges. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Regarding “With billions at stake, Missouri officials lining up for federal infrastructure aid” (April 13): Our GOP-dominated Missouri Legislature should have little trouble deciding the fate of the coming $2.8 billion in direct aid to the state through President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. If they are true Republicans, they should reject all of it as unwanted and tainted money coming from the president’s Democratic socialists in Washington.

And as true fiscal conservatives, they certainly also won’t want to see the United States budget deficit increase even more.

Lawrence Schacht • St. Louis

