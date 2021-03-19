Letter: Will red states reject their share of US relief funds?

At one time, the Crestwood City Council declined to provide needy residents with federally funded grants for home improvements. It was a matter of principle, they said, and they opposed spending taxpayer money on such things.

I am confident the conservative-dominated Missouri Legislature and Republican governor have equally strong, principled beliefs in opposition to the coronavirus relief funds approved recently by Congress. I am equally confident the elected leaders of Florida, Texas, South Dakota, Arkansas and the rest of the red states are also strongly opposed as a matter of deeply held principle.

They should follow Crestwood’s example and decline the aid being offered to their states. After all, it’s the principle of the thing.

Stephen Harms • Crestwood