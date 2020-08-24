Letter: Will’s column misleading about the Great Depression

In his column, “The old New Deal: bold persistent unemployment” (Aug. 20), The Washington Post’s George Will used unemployment figures from the 1930s to attack government spending as a way to combat unemployment. He points out that the rate was more than 17% in 1939. He argues that that figure demonstrates the ineffectiveness of years of government spending in fighting unemployment.
However, he fails to point out that unemployment had been reduced considerably in the middle of the decade. Then-President Franklin Roosevelt thought the Depression was fading, so government spending was reduced. That is when unemployment shot up again.
Of course, the Depression finally ended with World War II, meaning that government spending rose rapidly and taxes were raised.
The full story undercuts Will’s argument.
Joseph Tannian • Clayton
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.