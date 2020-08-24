 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Will’s column misleading about the Great Depression
0 comments

Letter: Will’s column misleading about the Great Depression

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1933: FDR Inauguration Day

President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt greets current Pres. Herbert Hoover warmly as the latter steps into the Roosevelt car at the White House for the trip to the Capitol and the inaugural ceremonies in Washington, March 4, 1933. (AP Photo)

 Associated Press

In his column, “The old New Deal: bold persistent unemployment” (Aug. 20), The Washington Post’s George Will used unemployment figures from the 1930s to attack government spending as a way to combat unemployment. He points out that the rate was more than 17% in 1939. He argues that that figure demonstrates the ineffectiveness of years of government spending in fighting unemployment.

However, he fails to point out that unemployment had been reduced considerably in the middle of the decade. Then-President Franklin Roosevelt thought the Depression was fading, so government spending was reduced. That is when unemployment shot up again.

Of course, the Depression finally ended with World War II, meaning that government spending rose rapidly and taxes were raised.

The full story undercuts Will’s argument.

Joseph Tannian • Clayton

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports