Letter: Will Schmitt sue Israel for blocking governor’s trip?
Letter: Will Schmitt sue Israel for blocking governor’s trip?

Regarding “Coronavirus again scuttles trade trip for Missouri governor” (Nov. 30): Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has had to postpone his little junket trip to Israel due to the pandemic. I wonder if our notorious attorney general, Eric Schmitt, is going to continue his newfound hobby and sue Israel over the closure of its ports of entry.

Philip Giljum • Hillsboro

Eric Schmitt presser favorite

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt 
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

