Letter: Will Schmitt sue Israel for blocking governor’s trip?

-
Letter: Settlement opens relocation door, including Cardinals
-
Letter: The region will fail if St. Louis allows crime to fester
-
Letter: Steinberg rink sadly becoming too costly for families
-
Letter: Bans on transgender athletes are financially foolish
-
Letter: Why no challenge to Rep. Bush’s shooting assertion?
Regarding “Coronavirus again scuttles trade trip for Missouri governor” (Nov. 30): Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has had to postpone his little junket trip to Israel due to the pandemic. I wonder if our notorious attorney general, Eric Schmitt, is going to continue his newfound hobby and sue Israel over the closure of its ports of entry.
Philip Giljum • Hillsboro
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!