Letter: Will US be a democracy again or a fascist dictatorship?

Regarding the editorial “ In a sign of the times, extremists appear to be turning against Trump ” (Aug. 29): The nightmare continues, and former President Donald Trump doesn’t seem to go away. In my opinion, Trump is full of lies, half-truths and preposterous fantasies. He still bestrides the nation like a colossus but is now crouched in his cave, waiting to reemerge in all his expansive hideousness.

What is truly weird, and almost unexplainable, is the many people who have been taken in by, or are willing to go along with, his baloney. But then, behind it all is inexhaustible Big Money, ever eager for still lower taxes and still more power. Will a de-escalation of the rhetoric ever return us to a normal, more or less sane democracy? Or is America headed for a fascist dictatorship? I believe the next two national elections should supply the answer.