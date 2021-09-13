Letter: Windsor schools not doing enough to protect students

Regarding “Some parents plead for mask mandates in Jefferson and St. Charles County schools” (Aug. 16): The health and safety of the children in Windsor C-1 school district is being ignored. As parents, we do everything we can to protect our kids. We would assume a school district would have the same care that we do. Unfortunately, they don’t. Nor does the Jefferson County Health Department.

With Jefferson County continuously being in a red or orange status for coronavirus transmission, no measures are being taken to protect those who aren’t able to protect themselves. Their new proposed quarantine rules, with a strong recommendation from the superintendents, shows the lack of thought and care that goes into protecting our kids. We shouldn’t be sending kids to school with non-pandemic illnesses, much less when a global pandemic is happening. Whether they are in close contact at school or out of school, it’s no different.