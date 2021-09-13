Letter: Windsor schools not doing enough to protect students

Regarding “Some parents plead for mask mandates in Jefferson and St. Charles County schools” (Aug. 16): The health and safety of the children in Windsor C-1 school district is being ignored. As parents, we do everything we can to protect our kids. We would assume a school district would have the same care that we do. Unfortunately, they don’t. Nor does the Jefferson County Health Department.
With Jefferson County continuously being in a red or orange status for coronavirus transmission, no measures are being taken to protect those who aren’t able to protect themselves. Their new proposed quarantine rules, with a strong recommendation from the superintendents, shows the lack of thought and care that goes into protecting our kids. We shouldn’t be sending kids to school with non-pandemic illnesses, much less when a global pandemic is happening. Whether they are in close contact at school or out of school, it’s no different.
Masks should, at the very least, be worn by those who aren’t eligible to be vaccinated, as well as those teachers in the classroom. Even an anti-mask person should agree a sick kid shouldn’t be in school. If masks don’t work, in their opinion, why is it OK to have a positive or close-contact person in the classroom? I am all for a district masking policy. Many of the surrounding school districts have them in place because they care about their students. Why doesn’t Windsor care about the students walking their halls? Mask up and save a life.