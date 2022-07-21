Letter: Winston Calvert unfairly blamed for county's problems

Regarding the editorial "Another scandal helps undermine Sam Page's reelection bid" (July 1): The Post-Dispatch Editorial Board claimed Winston Calvert, former chief of staff to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page “bullied and berated members of the County Council” and that he “mishandled a major discrimination lawsuit.” Those assertions were made by the council, but in my opinion, such assertions aren't credible. In an article cited in the editorial, the Post-Dispatch quoted council members Lisa Clancy, a Democrat, and Ernie Trakas, a Republican, saying that Calvert worked well with council members despite all the political drama.