Letter: Winston Calvert unfairly blamed for county's problems

Moore and Calvert

Doug Moore, left, a spokesman for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, and Winston Calvert, then Page’s chief of staff, stand at the back of the room as Page holds a press conference at his office in Clayton on Feb. 10, 2020.

Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson,

Regarding the editorial  "Another scandal helps undermine Sam Page's reelection bid" (July 1): The Post-Dispatch Editorial Board claimed Winston Calvert, former  chief of staff to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page “bullied and berated members of the County Council” and that he “mishandled a major discrimination lawsuit.” Those assertions were made by the council, but in my opinion, such assertions aren't credible. In an article cited in the editorial, the Post-Dispatch quoted council members Lisa Clancy, a Democrat, and Ernie Trakas, a Republican, saying that Calvert worked well with council members despite all the political drama.

Calvert was key in finding a resolution that resulted in a $10 million dollar settlement off the jury verdict in a major discrimination lawsuit.

Calvert helped face the challenging task of getting the administration up and running after the Stenger scandal.

Richard Scherrer • St. Louis County  

