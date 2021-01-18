Letter: With a new president, now is the time for US unification

Regarding "Biden's inauguration challenge is to unite America" (Jan. 15): With a new American president, Joe Biden, about to take office, let us all regain our faith in our political leaders and in ourselves to do what is right for the collective good. Please give this new presidential team, our new legislators and our judiciary the opportunity to bring us all back to political, behavioral and moral unity. It is our collective responsibility to abandon our extreme positions, our venom and move back together. Though we will never all reach a point of agreement, let us reach a workable common ground. The greatness of America is tied to our acceptance of diversity and the tolerance of varied expression. Acceptance and tolerance allow us the freedom to be individuals living within a collective state.