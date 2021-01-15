Letter: With an apology, Sen. Hawley could still redeem himself

Regarding “Protesters say Hawley has ‘blood on his hands’ and should step down” (Jan. 12): The recent insurrection on Capitol Hill leaves me feeling aghast, angry, and in disbelief. In particular, Sen. Josh Hawley’s role in stoking the kindling of this riot is undeniable.

Hawley has not had my vote. But as my senator for a few more years, he will have my prayers, and my hopes. The late Sen. Ted Kennedy became an effective lawmaker, even after Chappaquiddick, so I really want to believe there’s hope for Hawley as well.

An unambiguous, specific and public apology from Hawley to Missouri (and to his colleagues) would be a swell place for him to start.

Jim Roach • Maplewood