 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: With an apology, Sen. Hawley could still redeem himself
0 comments

Letter: With an apology, Sen. Hawley could still redeem himself

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hawley, facing fallout, blames media, D.C. 'establishment'

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. At least four additional companies that have donated to Hawley have announced they are suspending campaign contributions. The announcements by Cerner Corp. in Kansas City, Ameren Corp. and Edward Jones in St. Louis and the Chicago law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner adds to a growing list of donors who have cut ties to the Missouri Republican senator since the attack on the Capitol last week. (Senate Television via AP File)

 HOGP

Regarding “Protesters say Hawley has ‘blood on his hands’ and should step down” (Jan. 12): The recent insurrection on Capitol Hill leaves me feeling aghast, angry, and in disbelief. In particular, Sen. Josh Hawley’s role in stoking the kindling of this riot is undeniable.

Hawley has not had my vote. But as my senator for a few more years, he will have my prayers, and my hopes. The late Sen. Ted Kennedy became an effective lawmaker, even after Chappaquiddick, so I really want to believe there’s hope for Hawley as well.

An unambiguous, specific and public apology from Hawley to Missouri (and to his colleagues) would be a swell place for him to start.

Jim Roach • Maplewood

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports