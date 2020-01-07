Letter: With assassination, Trump moves dangerously toward war

I am deeply alarmed by the Trump administration’s targeted assassination of Iran’s Gen. Qassem Soleimani. This highly dangerous step, taken without congressional authorization, could trigger a disastrous escalation costing the lives of thousands and lead our country into a devastating new war of choice in the Middle East.
Soleimani was a malicious actor responsible for deadly attacks on U.S. service personnel and the Iranian regime’s targets throughout the region, including many civilians. At the same time, the assassination of such a senior figure is an extremely reckless step taken by an out-of-control administration that has repeatedly signaled its contempt for diplomacy and its interest in provoking an armed conflict with the Iranian regime. Carrying out a strike that is likely to be viewed as an act of war, without explicit congressional debate or authorization, shows flagrant contempt for the Constitution.
Since the president’s disastrous decision to unilaterally cancel the Iran nuclear agreement and implement a so-called “maximum pressure” campaign, Iran has only become more dangerous and aggressive. Hardliners in Iran have been strengthened at the expense of moderates, and the region has been further destabilized. The president and his saber-rattling advisers bear tremendous responsibility for the current crisis. Our allies in Israel and the Middle East and millions of civilians risk being caught in the crossfire.
Neil Jaffe • St. Louis
Chapter Chair, J Street - St. Louis