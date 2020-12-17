Letter: With closures still looming, school options are essential

In response to the guest op-ed, " Let's dispel the school-choice myth ," (Dec. 10): Timothy B. Reedy claims that school choice has not been successful and funding city public schools is the only choice. The choice allowing interdistrict transfers is not pernicious as he claims, and there was a very good reason for such a program. The St. Louis Public Schools were highly segregated, and the 1981 interdistrict transfer program enabled school choice while providing students with wider opportunities upon graduation.

Since then, city schools have shown great growth and improvement, and the transfer program is winding down. But choice should always be available to those students to attend a school outside their district. Of course one hopes that all school districts will improve; losing students may provide that incentive. But until then, it is our obligation to allow students to receive the best education possible so they will be well prepared to become our future leaders.