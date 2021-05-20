Letter: With no Medicaid expansion, patients will fill up ERs

Regarding “ Missouri governor scuttles Medicaid expansion after lawmakers provide no money ” (May 13): Missourians deserve thanks for voting for Medicaid expansion, even though the Legislature and Gov. Mike Parson failed to honor their citizens’ wishes.

What I see happening in the future is that poor, disabled and older people will use the emergency rooms for health care. This is likely to increase medical care for all Missouri taxpayers. Emergency rooms will be full of people needing care because they can’t afford to go to a regular doctor.