Letter: With PAC on his back, GOP lawmaker is now crying foul
Regarding “Leader of Missouri Senate’s Conservative Caucus defends seat amid dark-money spending spree” (July 12): It is unfortunate that state Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, feels his voting record is being distorted by a political action committee supporting his challenger in the primary election. This is a tactic that has been used for years by the Republican Party against Democrats, and is championed by our president.

If Eigel wins the primary election, I hope that he will not use the same strategy against his Democratic challenger. Now that he has experienced how unfair this campaign tactic is, he should use his power as an elected official to see that such tactics are no longer the Republican norm.

Sheryl Rose • Ladue

