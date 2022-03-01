 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: With Putin sympathizers, GOP full of thugs, losers

Regarding "Trump reasserts GOP dominance as others focus on midterms" (Feb. 28): I find it curious that former President Donald Trump, who said “you’ve got to fight like hell or you’re not going to have a country anymore,” is now supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin, who’s trying to overthrow Ukraine, which Ukrainians are fighting like hell to keep. Both Trump the loser and Putin the thug are cheered on by Fox News' Tucker Carlson as well as some of the other trolls on that network and in the Republican Party. In my opinion, losers and thugs have taken over the Republican Party.

Mark Travers • University City

