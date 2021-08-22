Letter: Withdrawal from Afghanistan was ugly but long overdue

Regarding the editorial “On Biden’s watch, America’s righteous war in Afghanistan ends in defeat” (Aug. 17): In my opinion, there was never going to be a good exit from Afghanistan. It was, plain and simple, a quagmire in a foreign country and a waste of lives and money for 20 years despite any and all accomplishments.

It could and should have ended on any previous president’s watch, and no matter how ugly the end was, fittingly, President Joe Biden at least showed courage in ending it. But I believe the Editorial Board is dishonest when it writes, “Biden’s argument that the continued U.S. military operation was too dangerous is disingenuous at best. U.S. military fatalities in Afghanistan from 2015 through 2020 averaged 16.5 per year. Far more troops have died in car accidents than on deployment in Afghanistan since 2015. Yet it was the continued U.S. military presence that fended off the Taliban during that entire time.”