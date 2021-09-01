 Skip to main content
Letter: Withdrawal shouldn’t be used to score political points
0 comments

Letter: Withdrawal shouldn’t be used to score political points

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Longest war's cost: thousands of lives, trillions of dollars

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch as a carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, Calif., during a casualty return Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Nikoui died in an attack at Afghanistan's Kabul airport, along with 12 other U.S. service members. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

 Carolyn Kaster

Regarding “Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan” (Aug. 29): A lot of Americans have forgotten what it means to be patriotic in the face of the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. When American soldiers are on foreign ground, facing a hostile enemy, we should all support the president. His job is to complete the mission with minimal loss of life and limb to our military personnel. Anyone hoping this event would harm President Joe Biden politically wound up putting partisan politics ahead of the welfare of our troops.

When we all should have been pulling together for our team, short-sighted hacks used the moment to score political points, causing harmful distractions for policymakers and disunity in the country. Shame on them.

Tom Noerper • Affton

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News