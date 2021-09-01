Letter: Withdrawal shouldn’t be used to score political points

Regarding “Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan” (Aug. 29): A lot of Americans have forgotten what it means to be patriotic in the face of the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. When American soldiers are on foreign ground, facing a hostile enemy, we should all support the president. His job is to complete the mission with minimal loss of life and limb to our military personnel. Anyone hoping this event would harm President Joe Biden politically wound up putting partisan politics ahead of the welfare of our troops.