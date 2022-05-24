 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Without Post-Dispatch, the arts won’t be reviewed

  • 0
The Marriage of Figaro

The Count is ultimately frustrated (and forced to apologize to his long-suffering wife), but first there are some mistaken identifies to get past. The pageboy, Cherubino (Samantha Gossard, left) and mistakes the Countess (Susannah Biller) for her maid in the Opera Theatre of St. Louis production of "The Marriage of Figaro." Photo by Eric Woolsey

 Eric Woolsey

Regarding the letter “Post-Dispatch should keep its arts-reviewing tradition” (May 20): How is it possible that the Post-Dispatch is discontinuing arts reviews? St. Louis is a city with a world-class symphony and art museum as well as a city where the Opera Theatre of St. Louis is regularly recognized nationally and internationally, along with other opera companies that are growing and receiving greater attention.

Where am I now to find timely reviews of local theater, classical music and opera? In the past, I’ve relied on the Post-Dispatch, and now I can’t, and that is a great disappointment.

Linda Seibert • Ladue

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News