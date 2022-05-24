Letter: Without Post-Dispatch, the arts won’t be reviewed

Regarding the letter “Post-Dispatch should keep its arts-reviewing tradition” (May 20): How is it possible that the Post-Dispatch is discontinuing arts reviews? St. Louis is a city with a world-class symphony and art museum as well as a city where the Opera Theatre of St. Louis is regularly recognized nationally and internationally, along with other opera companies that are growing and receiving greater attention.
Where am I now to find timely reviews of local theater, classical music and opera? In the past, I’ve relied on the Post-Dispatch, and now I can’t, and that is a great disappointment.
Linda Seibert • Ladue