Letter: Without voting rights, US could become a dictatorship
Letter: Without voting rights, US could become a dictatorship

Regarding “Stymied by GOP, Senate mounts new push on voting rights bill” (Oct. 14): Adolf Hitler’s Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels came up with the strategy of continually telling a big, radical lie until the populace believes it. That’s what former President Donald Trump is now practicing with his big lie about the election.

Comedian Bill Maher recently said that we are experiencing “a slow moving coup.” If Democrats don’t get some passion and some fire about defending our democracy, it’s frightening to realize how soon we could be living in a primitive dictatorship.

If Trump gets back in office, just think of how he would behave knowing how the system works, and he doesn’t have to worry about reelection. What would he do to the media? How far would this great nation fall?

We need to diligently convey to Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona that it’s time to wake up and defend our precious democracy and get federal voting rights legislation passed. It’s the only issue that matters right now.

Jonathan Daugherty • Ballwin

