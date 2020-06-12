Letter: Woman recording Floyd’s death is a civil rights hero
Letter: Woman recording Floyd’s death is a civil rights hero

George Floyd's death

Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneels on the neck of George Floyd, who was pleading that he could not breathe, in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Federal legislation being sought in response to Floyd's death would include a nationwide ban on use of chokehold-type maneuvers by police. (Darnella Frazier via AP)

 Darnella Frazier

Regarding “Video evidence increasingly disproves police narratives” (June 9): The young woman who recorded George Floyd’s death on her cellphone is a hero. Her incriminating video changed the narrative of police brutality worldwide. She was unflinching while recording the killing. She must have wanted to look away or scream. Did she know that the biggest difference she could make was filming it?

A civil rights statue needs to go up depicting her holding her phone and be titled “I See You.” The title means she sees Floyd and that she also sees the white officer killing him.

Her video captures only nine minutes of the past 400 years. She couldn’t save Floyd’s life. But maybe her incriminating video will save millions of other black lives.

Sundos Schneider • Olivette

