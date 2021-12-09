Letter: Woman’s post-abortion well-being ignores child’s fate

Regarding “Missouri Republicans, anticipating blow to Roe v. Wade, push anti-abortion proposals” (Dec. 4): Reproductive choice is understood to confer a certain freedom that is imperative for the well-being of women. However, what measure of success is secured when it results in the unborn baby’s death?

The constraints of fertility are deemed detrimental to achieving equality of opportunity with male counterparts. Must we foster what I regard as this false narrative enabling women to deny the humanity of new life in the womb, and to resent what I regard as the most treasured of feminine gifts — the unique ability to contribute a new life to humankind?

Abortion is a deeply personal choice. But there is no choice for the life in the mother’s womb. Who is being marginalized? The mother who lives or the child who must die?

Dette Reh • Ladue