Letter: Women are leading way for Missouri’s ‘blue uprising’

There’s a blue uprising happening in Missouri. Democrats, Independents and even some Republicans who value national security, human rights and the rule of law are organizing in numbers not seen in years. They are determined to stop the attacks on our society and democracy, and are driven by two major concerns shared by millions of Americans.
The first concern is the danger the GOP poses to national security, since it has gone “all-in” with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and other anti-democratic criminal dictators. The GOP love fest is for our enemies who financially or politically benefit President Donald Trump. The GOP is greatly endangering our security. Patriotic Americans are determined to stop these insider attacks.
The second concern is the broad attacks on voting, women’s and other rights and the blatant GOP lies at the state and national levels. These lies and attacks have galvanized those who value truth and human rights. The people are building a network of candidates to take Missouri and the country out of the hands of those who are deliberately destroying democracy.
And women are leading the charge. There are extremely impressive women on the ballot. Their experience and abilities make them outstanding candidates for state and federal office. They are seeking to eliminate the rampant corruption and secrecy at the state and federal levels. They are leading the way toward transparent and honest governments which will work for the people rather than ignoring or working against the people.
Chris Kramer • St. Robert, Mo