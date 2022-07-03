Letter: Women aren’t Missouri property and still enjoy freedoms

Regarding “Page backs $1 million St. Louis County plan to help residents get out-of-state abortions” (June 30): I am not the property of the state in which I reside. As such, I have the liberty to travel state to state. I also have the liberty to spend my money as I please or give it to whom I choose. I have the liberty to do anything that is legal in a state I visit. None of the above is a crime.