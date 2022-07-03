 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Women aren’t Missouri property and still enjoy freedoms

Missouri capitol

A stiff breeze keeps the Missouri state flag aloft outside the Capitol.

 Christian Gooden,

Regarding “Page backs $1 million St. Louis County plan to help residents get out-of-state abortions” (June 30): I am not the property of the state in which I reside. As such, I have the liberty to travel state to state. I also have the liberty to spend my money as I please or give it to whom I choose. I have the liberty to do anything that is legal in a state I visit. None of the above is a crime.

Should I decide to give my money to someone who chooses to travel to another state for a legal abortion, that’s not criminal. Last I checked, this is the United States, not the old Soviet Union.

Jill Dierker • St. Charles

