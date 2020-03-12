Letter: Women can do everything, why not be president?

Regarding “A promising 2020 presidential campaign for women falls short” (March 6): I was crushed that Sen. Elizabeth Warren was forced to drop her campaign because of lack of support across the country. I hoped, rather than believed, that society would support a woman for the presidency.
After all these years, since women fought for and received voting rights, we are still treated as another segment of society to be set aside. We came close with Hillary Clinton, until her win was kept from her by the electoral college system, which is another archaic law put in place by old white men.
We are good enough to carry, give birth to and raise children, supplement the family income and pay taxes, do the shopping, laundry, housecleaning and, in many cases, manage the budget and checking account, run errands, etc. The list goes on and on, and all while we have marked family birthdays with celebrations, baked for the baked sales, and done all that would not have been done except for us. Yet when it comes to how voters view us, many believe we are unable to handle the presidency.
So it is evident that women must wait for many more years until we are seen as equals. I cite as evidence that lawmakers across this country are still fighting to prohibit the Equal Rights Amendment from becoming law. This pretty much says it all.
Karen Glaub • Wentzville