Letter: Women must fight for rights in Afghanistan and Texas

Regarding “ Afghan women blame international community for ‘abandoning’ them” (Sept. 3): The answer to the question as to what the United States accomplished in Afghanistan was answered in the recent protests by Afghan women. Now it’s the job of the international community to answer for these women’s rights and dignity.

Twenty years allowed Afghan women to emerge from Taliban-imposed isolation and begin to throw off the shackles of backward Islamic fundamentalists. It is a long journey for these women to full independent control of their lives and bodies. American women have engaged in this battle through the fight for universal suffrage and the Roe v. Wade victory. What is happening in Texas demonstrates we’re still fighting the same battle, just at a higher level.