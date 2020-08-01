Letter: Women must not tolerate abusive behavior any longer

Regarding “Apology demanded from GOP lawmaker for Ocasio-Cortez remark” (July 21): On behalf of YWCA Metro St. Louis, I am outraged by Rep. Ted Yoho’s behavior toward Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Republican Yoho called Democrat Ocasio-Cortez a vile expletive on the U.S. Capitol steps. The language doesn’t shock me. Many women, and particularly women of color, have been the targets of misogynistic slurs. Sadly, we are inured to shrugging off these remarks.
But Ocasio-Cortez decided not to shrug it off. She called him out in a speech on the House floor. Yoho stated he has a wife and daughters, so he couldn’t have used that language. Our courts are full of men charged with far worse crimes who also have wives and daughters. Are they also innocent?
Her determination was important to ensure his behavior wasn’t condoned or entered into the Congressional Record unchallenged. His denial went into the official record. Now, so has her scathing rebuttal.
Hopefully, this will be a call to action. All women must no longer shrug it off; they must support each other. Behavior such as this will no longer be tolerated in silence. The mission of YWCA Metro St. Louis is eliminating racism and empowering women. Today, we stand with Ocasio-Cortez and every other woman who has been called names for doing her job, standing her ground, or holding to her beliefs.
Adrian Bracy • St. Louis
Chief executive officer, YWCA Metro St. Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.