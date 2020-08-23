 Skip to main content
Letter: Women of color should control their own health care
Regarding the letter “Trump’s support of anti-abortion movement is unwavering” (Aug. 13): The National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis has worked to improve the lives of women, children and families in this region for the last 125 years. To that end, we believe that all individuals have the right to control their own health care decisions and that abortion is health care. It is imperative that abortion be accessible.

Black women face risks to their health from discrimination — both from health care professionals and from stress caused by systemic racism. For Black women, the maternal death rate is nearly four times that of white women. Access to reproductive health care is also important in addressing maternal health disparities. While the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid expansion increased access to these services, too many women, especially low-income women and women of color, do not have access to necessary reproductive health care — including contraception, abortion, sexually transmitted infection screenings, and reproductive cancer screenings.

Let’s focus on what is important. Individuals, especially individuals of color, need the right to control their own health care decisions (including abortion). And they have the right to do so without facing health care disparities. Continuous efforts to combat the effects of racism and sexism is key.

Felice Joyce • Creve Coeur

National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis

