Letter: Women pioneered a state that is abandoning them

Regarding “ Abortions are banned in Missouri, but lawmakers say the fight isn’t over ” (June 25): My family has been in Missouri since before 1821 statehood. This land has been our home for over 200 years. Towns, streets, churches and farms still bear the names of the ancestors who came before me. The only time I have ever lived outside of Missouri was when my late husband was on active duty in the Marine Corps. The pride I have for my home state is insurmountable.

So I don’t understand how a state my family sacrificed everything to build and protect would not protect me in return. Women’s rights are human rights, and our bodies should not be regulated by the government. The women of Missouri are the descendants of the very pioneer people who first settled this land. We are important too. Our voices should be heard. We just took a huge step back in a fight we never should have had to participate in to begin with. I have never called another place home, but I cannot raise my daughter in a place that goes against everything I have ever taught her about her body.