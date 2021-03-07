Letter: Women should aggressively rebuke sexual harassment

Regarding “ Cuomo addresses harassment claims, vows to stay in office ” (Feb. 4): When I first heard about the women who have brought abuse concerns against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, I wondered: Why didn’t these women defend themselves immediately, instead of waiting weeks after the fact?

In this day and age, if women are ever to be taken seriously, they need to be able to stand up for themselves in the moment. This is the 21st century, so when Cuomo asked to kiss one of the accusers, she should have responded: No. Or when another had already been kissed, she should have slapped him. Throughout history, women have done that, so why not now?