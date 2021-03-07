 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Women should aggressively rebuke sexual harassment
0 comments

Letter: Women should aggressively rebuke sexual harassment

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NY lawmakers pass bill to limit Cuomo's executive power

FILE - In this June 15, 2020, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo removes a mask as he holds a news conference in Tarrytown, N.Y. The Justice Department vastly expanded its inquiry into whether New York is undercounting the number of nursing home residents dead from the coronavirus, demanding the state turn over death tallies from hundreds of private facilities. The demand ratchets up pressure on Cuomo after months of criticism from even members of his own party that the state’s official tally of those dead from the disease at long-term care facilities is likely undercounted. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

 Mark Lennihan

Regarding “Cuomo addresses harassment claims, vows to stay in office” (Feb. 4): When I first heard about the women who have brought abuse concerns against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, I wondered: Why didn’t these women defend themselves immediately, instead of waiting weeks after the fact?

In this day and age, if women are ever to be taken seriously, they need to be able to stand up for themselves in the moment. This is the 21st century, so when Cuomo asked to kiss one of the accusers, she should have responded: No. Or when another had already been kissed, she should have slapped him. Throughout history, women have done that, so why not now?

All women need to stand their ground when they feel as if boundaries have been crossed. But if nothing is done at the time of that crossing, others involved won’t be aware of any wrongdoing. This is a teachable moment, and each woman has the power to set limits on actions against her principles.

Diana Renstrom • Martinsburg, Mo.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports