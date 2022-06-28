Letter: Women should have right to control their own bodies

Regarding “Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion” (June 24): American women have just suffered a severe blow to their personal reproductive health decisions. I believe it is the woman’s body, life and decision as to when, if, and with whom she decides to have a child — not the Supreme Court’s.

With this decision, many state trigger laws are immediately taking affect, effectively imposing a total ban on abortion, many with no exceptions even for rape, incest or the life of the mother. If a fetus is determined early to not be viable, it would likely have serious birth defects and not survive, even if it makes it full term. It could also endanger the health of the mother since many abortions will now be illegal.

Sixty other countries have passed laws to expand abortion rights. In the U.S., we are going against the norm. This is a politically driven decision by a very conservative, right-leaning Supreme Court. It is a terrible shame. The Supreme Court is supposed to uphold the Constitution and protect the rule of law. Even Chief Justice John Roberts said this decision was an overreach. This is not over. People will fight it, but in the meantime, many states now have laws that severely limit or totally ban a woman’s right to choose. That is just plain wrong.

Dale Scott • Hillsboro