Regarding “Is abortion illegal in the U.S. now? Depends where you live” (June 25): Rape is a crime. Incest is a crime. I still don’t understand how a pregnancy resulting from a crime is legal, with the crime victim forced to carry the pregnancy to term, when the crime is against a girl or woman who is being forced to bear a child she had no will in creating. That too should be an exception to draconian Missouri law. Will after-rape treatment be illegal now, too?