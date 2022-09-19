Letter: Women shouldn't tolerate husbands' abortion attitudes

Regarding L. Lewis Wall and Nancy Litz's guest column "The Consequences of Anti-Abortion Extremism" (Sept. 15): I personally have talked to many male Republican husbands who are in total agreement with our Republican Missouri Legislature that if a woman or girl is raped and impregnated, then she must carry the resulting fetus to term. Which I believe is totally nuts.
So women who have husbands who believe that and also have a daughter who could possibly be tragically raped and impregnated some day, you have a big problem. And that big problem is sitting right there at the dinner table.
Andrew Reeves • Kirkwood