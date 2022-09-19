 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Women shouldn't tolerate husbands' abortion attitudes

Members of the Missouri House of Representatives gather Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, for the opening day of a special session to consider tax cuts at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Republican Gov. Mike Parson called on lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%. He also wants the GOP-led Legislature to increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples.

Regarding L. Lewis Wall and Nancy Litz's guest column "The Consequences of Anti-Abortion Extremism" (Sept. 15): I personally have talked to many male Republican husbands who are in total agreement with our Republican Missouri Legislature that if a woman or girl is raped and impregnated, then she must carry the resulting fetus to term. Which I believe is totally nuts.

So women who have husbands who believe that and also have a daughter who could possibly be tragically raped and impregnated some day, you have a big problem. And that big problem is sitting right there at the dinner table.

Andrew Reeves • Kirkwood 

