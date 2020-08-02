Letter: Work on preventing violent crime, not punishing it

Regarding “Missouri lawmakers launch special session on crime, but not police reform” (July 28): As Missouri’s legislators debate Gov. Mike Parson’s anti-crime legislation, let’s hope they consider a basic fact: No violent crime was ever undone after it was committed. Violent crimes can only be stopped before they are committed by solving the root causes of poverty, racism, inequality and lax gun control laws in our state.
Ratcheting up punishment for crimes may make us feel better, but it’s a false sense of security and can even result in such draconian policies as sending 12-year-olds to adult prisons. It’s time we stop trying to solve violent crime with tougher punishment and get serious about putting the necessary resources into prevention.
Mary Phelan • Webster Groves
