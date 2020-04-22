Letter: Workers deserve medal more than Rush Limbaugh

President Donald Trump, during his State of the Union speech on Feb. 4, awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to someone who has made his fortune by spewing hate, division and vitriol for years. The selection of Rush Limbaugh, in my opinion, cheapened the meaning of one of America’s most precious awards. It was meant for those who truly left positive and indelible marks on our nation, instead of merely catering to Trump’s base.
In the past months, hard-working Americans have worked selflessly to keep us safe and our lives on track while braving the danger of losing their own lives. Doctors, nurses, medical personnel, grocery clerks, trash collectors, police, emergency personnel and the postal service personnel, and thankfully the staff of the Post-Dispatch, are the people who deserve our heartfelt gratitude. If only we could honor each and every one with a Medal of Freedom. We can, however, each day say a thank you prayer for all of them.
Jerry Klein • St. Louis County
