Regarding the guest column “A city divided cannot stand” by Henry Webber (Nov. 14): While I recognize the problems Mr. Webber identifies, I think he is overlooking a solution.
Mr. Webber is completely right that the residents of St. Louis are currently living in two separate cities. I live in north city, and we sure aren’t seeing the benefits of the central corridor’s redevelopment. It’s time we address the economic inequality that divides our city by race and geography as well.
Mr. Webber’s solutions, though, miss a big point. He’s right, working people in north city must be connected with more opportunities and jobs, but he doesn’t address how low wages hold back those of us already working hard.
I work as a janitor for $11.30 an hour. That means I have to work two jobs to put food on the table, make rent and to pay the bills on time. To bring our city together and create one St. Louis instead of two, we need to make sure working people can support our families with wages of at least $15 an hour. A $15 wage would let us invest in our neighborhoods, growing local businesses and putting money back into our economy.
Washington University and BJC HealthCare are raising wages for thousands of employees to $15 an hour. If they’re serious about fixing our city, where are the other business leaders?
Cortez Little • St. Louis