Letter: Workers won’t return because employers are cheap

Regarding “U.S. adds 194,000 jobs last month, far below estimates” (Oct. 8): I need a new suit, but the cost is outside my budget. As a result, I’m waiting and going without, hoping that a sale will reduce the cost of one. People make these sorts of economic decisions all the time — it’s nothing new. This also happens to be what is going on right now when employers proclaim “no one wants to work anymore.”

Based on the law of supply and demand, employers now need to pay more to fill traditionally low-wage jobs with good employees. I believe that many of these employers are holding out in the hopes that economic conditions will change to enable them to fill those jobs without spending more on labor.

The idea that no one wants to work anymore is not reality. In my opinion, it’s corporate spin designed to hide the choices business leaders have made. Those are the true cause of the poor customer service we’ve been experiencing when doing business with these voluntarily short-handed companies.

You don’t get what you won’t pay for.

John Moyle • Overland