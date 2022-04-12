Letter: Working at polls is tough, but everyone should try it

Regarding the letter "Polling place campaign workers hinder voting access" (April 8): Elections are an impressive process. April 5 was my fourth election as a poll worker in St. Louis County. I used to take elections for granted. Now I am in awe of the many steps it takes to make sure an election goes well.

I believe all people should work the election polls at least once in their life. No doubt about it, it’s a tough gig. At 5 a.m., poll workers unpack and set up equipment. At 8 p.m. that evening, it all gets put back in specific places by tired personnel. In between, there are many steps to make sure the voting line moves quickly and smoothly. Most of the time it does.

First, the technology has to be delivered to the myriad polling places, and it all has to work. Second, the six or eight workers in each polling place must be recruited and trained. These are not just any Joes off the street. A balance of Republicans and Democrats sign off on every ballot or procedure, even lunch breaks. In this time of dissention, Trumpublicans and Obamacrats work together. It’s a miracle that occurs every Election Day.

Democracy ain’t easy. Bottom line, I know the elections are secure because I helped make it happen.

Stephanie Sigala • Webster Groves