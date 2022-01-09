 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Working families need the Build Back Better Senate vote
0 comments

Letter: Working families need the Build Back Better Senate vote

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Manchin hits Dems' $2T bill as too costly, talks to Biden

Protesters gather in an intersection near the U.S. Capitol building during a rally to press Congress to pass voting rights protections and the "Build Back Better Act," Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

Regarding the editorial “’Build Back Better’ falters under its own weight. Dividing it could save it.” (Dec. 23): I am thrilled the House passed the Build Back Better Act in November. It will help 300,000 new low-income renter households finally get assistance. It also extends the new Child Tax Credit payments, which have already lifted nearly 4 million children out of poverty and helped millions of families pay the rent, put food on the table, find child care, and more. Sens. Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt should vote to pass the Build Back Better Act now in the Senate.

Sarah Miller • University City

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News