Letter: Working families need the Build Back Better Senate vote

Regarding the editorial “’Build Back Better’ falters under its own weight. Dividing it could save it.” (Dec. 23): I am thrilled the House passed the Build Back Better Act in November. It will help 300,000 new low-income renter households finally get assistance. It also extends the new Child Tax Credit payments, which have already lifted nearly 4 million children out of poverty and helped millions of families pay the rent, put food on the table, find child care, and more. Sens. Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt should vote to pass the Build Back Better Act now in the Senate.