Letter: Working moms also need unemployment relief funds

I am a server at a restaurant in Clayton. About three weeks ago I lost my job due to the pandemic. I promptly filed for unemployment, only to find out I would be denied. On Jan. 22, 2019, I had my first child. My boyfriend and I thought it would be best for me to stay home for a period of time because we couldn’t afford the high cost of child care. I took eight months off work, and when money got tight, I went back.

I found out from the unemployment office that because I took an unpaid maternity leave, I would not be receiving any unemployment benefits. Not only will I not get unemployment from the state, I will not be eligible for the $600 per week from the federal government because you have to be getting at least $1 from the state. I just want to shed light on how a working mother, in a time when nothing is certain, is receiving no benefits from her state. I have contacted Gov. Mike Parson’s office, and they sent an email to the Department of Labor, but who knows what will become of that. I can’t be the only person going through this, and I felt the need to speak out.

Gabriel Wagner • Ballwin

