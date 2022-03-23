Letter: World also needs help with the killer diseases of poverty

Regarding “Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of COVID shot” (March 17): I feel lucky to live in a country where we talk about booster-shot approval. Protection provided by a third dose is important to me as a student now that mask requirements have dropped. Yet billions of people around the world still await their first shot.

Low-income countries have far less protection while they battle not only the coronavirus but also the killer diseases of poverty — AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria — that increased while we diverted resources to deal with the pandemic.

We need to recover lost global health progress, keep fighting the coronavirus, and prepare for future pandemic problems. American leadership to support the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria will be critical in these efforts. President Joe Biden should include the first U.S. installment of $2 billion in his fiscal year 2023 budget request, and lawmakers from Missouri should support this effort.

Summer Levin • Town and Country