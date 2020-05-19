Letter: World cooperation is required to defeat this virus

Americans are not exempt from food shortages, public health catastrophes, losing their jobs, their homes or possibly their lives. The physical despair, mental anxiety and emotional anguish caused by the coronavirus are not reduced by our military power, economic wealth, politics, or membership at the club.
The current shock therapy presently being experienced by all Americans should make us acutely aware of our interconnection and dependency with the rest of mankind. And that is not as bad a thing as some want you to believe. Rather, it’s wise to understand the value and talent of people from around the world working together on common goals. King Solomon knew that when he offered to slice the baby in half to settle a disagreement between two women claiming to be the baby’s mother. When only one woman immediately objected, Solomon knew who the real mother was.
Now is especially not the time to isolate ourselves as if we are morally better than other people, or smarter or more industrious. We should be uniting with our allies, and even our competitors, to eradicate the coronavirus as best we can. To control a deadly pandemic that is affecting the world, the intelligent response is an international, best-of-the-experts army. Fully equipped and trained to win, no matter how long the battle.
Jim Mittino • St. Louis
