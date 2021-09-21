Letter: World Health Organization not serving the US interest

The following quote from the article “FDA advisory panel rejects widespread Pfizer booster shots” (Sept. 17) is the key to understanding what is really happening here: “Earlier this week, two top FDA vaccine reviewers joined a group of international scientists in publishing an editorial rejecting the need for boosters in healthy people.”

Several weeks ago, the World Health Organization stated it was not right for the United States to start using the Pfizer vaccine for booster shots when those shots were needed for people who have not had their first shot (mainly in underdeveloped countries). The U.S. respectively disagreed saying the virus was still not under control in our country.

So, a few weeks later, a group of international scientists, who work for WHO, and two Food and Drug Administration representatives rejected the need for boosters in healthy people. This is the same organization that basically took the word of the Chinese Communist Party on the origin of the virus, even though China would not allow access to data.

I believe we should trust the science, but not necessarily the World Health Organization.

Chis Seibel • Ballwin