Letter: World of trouble caused by Trump is concern for future

It is very disturbing to hear that the Senate is likely to dismiss all charges against the president. I am a "Never Trumper" and glad I had the good sense to vote against him; nevertheless, the facts presented by the House are valid. The Trump folks seem to avoid dealing with those facts. That the economy is good is often posed as a reason to keep him in office. Reducing regulations helped that, but at what price? Water, food and the planet have all suffered.
The president is not respected throughout the globe — certainly not by the Russians who use him as a puppet. Honestly, how can America have a president who does not know the Constitution or the Bible? I am an old woman and won't live long enough to see the ultimate wrong he has wrought. I worry about not only my grandchildren but all young people. It is profoundly sad that the man in the White House has no basic understanding of the world of trouble we all, Republicans and Democrats, are in.
Helen F. Park • Chesterfield