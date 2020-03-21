Letter: World's most advanced nation struggles for health care

The Post-Dispatch editorial pages have relentlessly pummeled Sen. Bernie Sanders, calling him “authoritarian,” portraying him as a wild, radical Democratic Socialist. Why is it a radical idea to suggest that all of us need and deserve health care?
We remain the only democracy that does not guarantee health care for all. The U.S. is the most advanced country in the world, yet we alone deny our people a national health program. We ration health care based on socioeconomic status rather than allocate our health care resources according to medical need. We are the only nation that has medical bankruptcies. We pay much more (including taxes) for health care than any other country, but we get less.
The March 6 endorsement ("We recommend Joe Biden in the Missouri Democratic presidential primary") supports a candidate who plans to maintain or tweak the status quo in health care. He will not help our citizens gain health nor save them money.
The editorial page has written favorably about single-payer health care. Such a position is in keeping with the Platform pledge to fight for progress, to never tolerate injustice, to oppose privileged classes, to side with the poor, and to support public welfare. Now the editorial pages seem to abhor those very values. The current St. Louis Post-Dispatch is diminished from the newspaper I have read for over a half-century.
Mimi Signor • University City